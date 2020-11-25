NSW to further lax restrictions from December

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed a raft of coronavirus restrictions will be eased. Source: AAP

NSW announced restrictions will loosen further from December 1st.

From December 1st households will be able to have more visitors. Houses with outside spaces will be able to host up to 50 people, while those without 30.

  • NSW announced that the cap of visitors allowed to households will increase
  • Work from home orders end on 14 of December
  • South Australia will move coronavirus cases from hotel quarantine to a special facility.
In addition, hospitality venues up to 200 square meters will be able to host one customer per 2 square meters as opposed to one per 4.
Moreover, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that from 14 of December, businesses and organisations will have the option to let their employees return to their offices. 

Meanwhile South Australia announced an 8-point plant to better safeguard it's residents from the pandemic. The plan includes moving any positive case of coronavirus from hotel quarantine to a special medical facility. Australia police will provide security and staff will not be able to work in other places where there is a high risk of virus transmition such as prisons and aged care settings.  

Press Play to hear more in Greek. 
South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks to the media at the State Administration centre in Adelaide
South Australia plans to transfer all positive COVID-19 cases to a dedicated health facility. Source: AAP Image/David Mariuz
