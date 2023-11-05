Oakleigh Glendi: Full reset for one of Melbourne's largest Greek celebrations

On the weekend of November 4th and 5th and after a few years' absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oakleigh Glendi returned.





The great Festival in the "Greek-occupied" suburb in south-east Melbourne.



On Saturday, the day was dedicated to multiculturalism.





The Welcoming to Country was touching, with a modest ceremony in which the Greek Orthodox Community-Parish in Oakleigh honored the traditional owners of the Land.



Dance and music groups presented a diverse program, in an area where a large number of non-Greeks live and work, but also Indians, Chinese, Irish and Italians, according to the 2021 Census.





On Sunday, was the second and last day of the great festival.



The sunny spring day was an occasion for thousands of people to visit Warrawee Park, the place where the "Feast" is hosted.





The day began with the traditional Oakleigh Grammar College boys and girls parade from Oakleigh Shopping Center to Warrawee Park and the ANZACs Memorial, which was applauded.



Το χορευτικό συγκρότημα του Κολλεγίου Oakleigh Grammar Representatives from the Holy Archdiocese of Australia, from the federal and state governments and from Greek community organisations took their places on the central platform.





The federal government was represented by Immigration and Asylum Minister Andrew Giles, who spoke to SBS Greek.



Archbishop Makarios of Australia was represented by the Bishop of Sozopol, Mr Kyriakou.





The Government of Victoria was represented by the Minister of Tourism, and Member for Oakleigh, Steve Dimopoulos, who also spoke to SBS Greek and the Member for Bentleigh, Nikos Staikos.



Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto attended for the first time as leader of the Victorian Liberals and also talked to SBS Greek.





John Pesutto, Liberal Member for Hawthorn and the Leader of the Victorian Liberals







Η εκπαιδευτικός του Κολλεγίου Oakleigh Grammar, Νατάσα Σπανού


