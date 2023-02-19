Olympiacos and Peristeri qualified for the cup final

papanikolaou.jpg

Αρχηγική εμφάνιση πραγματοποίησε ο Κώστας Παπανικολάου Credit: Getty Images

Olympiacos and Peristeri ensured their presence in the Greek Basketball Cup final, beating Panathinaikos and AEK respectively.

KEY POINTS
  • Olympiacos broke out in the third quarter and got the victory
  • Final in his maiden appearance on the bench for Spanoulis
  • Peristeri will seek to claim a trophy for the first time
Olympiacos won 81-65 over Panathinaikos in Heraklion, Crete, with an outburst at the beginning of the second half, securing its presence in the Cup final.

After this success, Olympiacos extended its winning streak to 11 games against the "Greens".

Olympiacos will face Vasilis Spanoulis' Peristeri in the final, which won 77-65 against AEK.

For the Peristeri team, this will be the first appearance in a final in their history.
