Olympiacos and Peristeri qualified for the cup final

KEY POINTS Olympiacos broke out in the third quarter and got the victory

Final in his maiden appearance on the bench for Spanoulis

Peristeri will seek to claim a trophy for the first time

Olympiacos won 81-65 over Panathinaikos in Heraklion, Crete, with an outburst at the beginning of the second half, securing its presence in the Cup final.





After this success, Olympiacos extended its winning streak to 11 games against the "Greens".





Olympiacos will face Vasilis Spanoulis' Peristeri in the final, which won 77-65 against AEK.



