Omicron arrives in Victoria

Omicron arrives in VictoriaPlay05:02Omicron warnings for winter Source: PixabayGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.24MB) An international traveller who landed in Melbourne has become Victoria's first Omicron COVID-19 case, as health authorities investigate two more cases who are likely infected with the new variant.LISTEN TO«Απόβαση» της Όμικρον στη Μελβούρνη: Τι δείχνει νέα έρευνα για τα εμβόλια;SBS Greek08/12/202105:02PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΜποϊκοτάζ των Χειμερινών Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων από την ΑυστραλίαΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗOur Relations with Israel Have Never Been Better: MitsotakisShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23