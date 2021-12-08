Omicron arrives in Victoria

Omicron

Omicron warnings for winter Source: Pixabay

An international traveller who landed in Melbourne has become Victoria's first Omicron COVID-19 case, as health authorities investigate two more cases who are likely infected with the new variant.

«Απόβαση» της Όμικρον στη Μελβούρνη: Τι δείχνει νέα έρευνα για τα εμβόλια;

SBS Greek

08/12/202105:02
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Μποϊκοτάζ των Χειμερινών Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων από την Αυστραλία

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Our Relations with Israel Have Never Been Better: Mitsotakis

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

