Oμογενής πολυβραβευμένος ηθοποιός μιλά για την θεατρική παράσταση και τηλεοπτική σειρά που συμμετέχει

Oμογενής πολυβραβευμένος ηθοποιός μιλά για την θεατρική παράσταση και τηλεοπτική σειρά που συμμετέχειPlay06:29 Source: KABUKU PUBLIC RELATIONSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.92MB) Damien Strouthos, a Greek-Australian multi-award winning actor talks about the play "The One" and the TV show "The Twelve" how he participates.ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗThe image revealing secrets of the universeΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ"Ο ρατσισμός είναι ένα διαρκές πρόβλημα στην Αυστραλία"ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government