Parasitic insect, a threat to horticulture, detected by a scout dog at Brisbane airport

Το έντομο αυτό θα μπορούσε να αποτελέσει πραγματική απειλή για την φυτοκομία Credit: Federal Department of Agriculture

Published 22 December 2022 at 5:08pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Presented by Dina Gerolymou
Source: SBS
Parasitic insect, a threat to horticulture, detected by a scout dog at Brisbane airport.

Κύρια Σημεία
  • BMSB feeds on more than 300 species of plants and trees
  • There are 37 sniffer dogs trained to sniff out the parasite
  • This insect has been spotted twice in Australia
A parasite that could wreak havoc on the horticulture sector in Australia has been prevented from entering the country after biosecurity officials detected it at Brisbane airport.

The Petal detection dog successfully detected a live brown marmoset bug (BMSB) in a passenger's bag.

More in Leonidas Naoumis' report from Brisbane.
