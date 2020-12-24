Passengers from an entire flight go into self-isolation after a confirmed coronavirus case onboard

Key points Passengers from a flight from Darwin to Sydney have to go into quarantine after a person was diagnosed with coronavirus

The crew of a superyacht in Cairns with a confirmed case is not cooperating with Queensland authorities

Air crew of international flights to Melbourne now have to quarantine in hotels designated by the government

Everyone on board in Qantas flight QF841, which flew from Darwin to Sydney last Friday, have to go into quarantine after one passenger was diagnosed with coronavirus.





NSW health authorities said that the passenger was a crew member in a repatriation flight from Paris to Darwin prior to his travel to Sydney, though it hasn't been established how he got infected.





Meanwhile a woman working in a superyacht that arrived in Cairns from Maldives tested positive for COVID-19. Queensland's Health minister Yvette D'Ath said that the ''the superyacht in question has not been very cooperative at all in relation to information being provided to the Queensland Police Service''.

Six crew members have been left to the yacht while the rest have been placed in quarantine. The woman is recovering into a hospital.





Meanwhile crews from international flights landing in Melbourne will have to self-isolate in hotels designated by the government before their departure. That is according to the changes in the legislation that came into effect yesterday. Air crews in quarantine will have to present a negative test result before their departure.



