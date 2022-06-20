The Energy Security Board has released a paper recommending coal and gas-fired generators as an ongoing part of the energy mix.
Payments to ensure the stability of the electricity grid, offered by the federal government
Kogan Creek coal-fired power station, part of the Surat Basin coal-gas energy project, Western Darling Downs, Queensland, Australia Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the worst of the stresses on the energy grid have passed, although admitting significant strains on the power grid still remain.
