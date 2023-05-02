Petition to keep Father Leslie from leaving St. Gerasimos Church in Leichhardt

About 4,800 people are participating in the online petition taking place on the change.org website at the initiative of three individuals, most likely expatriates.





On this website, citizens are launching campaigns, mobilising and working with decision-makers to promote solutions to a range of issues.





One such issue is the effort to prevent the removal of Father Leslie Kostoglou from the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Gerasimos in Leichhardt.





According to this initiative, Father Leslie has been an integral part of the community for over 20 years and "has been instrumental in creating a sense of unity," as stated.



