Petition to keep Father Leslie from leaving St. Gerasimos Church in Leichhardt

Περίπου 4.800 άνθρωποι συμμετέχουν στην διαδικτυακή συλλογή υπογραφών για τον πατέρα Λέσλι

A serious issue has arisen in a Sydney Parish-Community which is of concern to a large number of expatriates. In particular, on the initiative of three persons, signatures are being collected to prevent the priestly superior, Father Leslie Kostoglou, from leaving St. Gerasimos Church in the suburb of Leichhardt.

About 4,800 people are participating in the online petition taking place on the change.org website at the initiative of three individuals, most likely expatriates.

On this website, citizens are launching campaigns, mobilising and working with decision-makers to promote solutions to a range of issues.

One such issue is the effort to prevent the removal of Father Leslie Kostoglou from the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Gerasimos in Leichhardt.

According to this initiative, Father Leslie has been an integral part of the community for over 20 years and "has been instrumental in creating a sense of unity," as stated.

