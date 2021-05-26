Poached quinces

Poached quinces in spiced syrup Source: SBS/Dina Gerolymou

Poach quinces in a spiced syrup either on the stove or in the oven for a healthier alternative to yiayia's quince spoon sweet. Follow Angela Nicolettou's recipe and don't forget to save the syrup for future use!

Poached quinces

Ingredients

4 quinces

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 cup honey

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon quill

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tsp cloves

2 pieces of star anise

4 strips of lemon peel
Method

Wash quinces and cut into quarters. No need to remove skin and seeds that can be done once they are cooked.

Place all ingredients except quinces in a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to ensure sugar is dissolved. Place quinces in the poaching liquid and cover with a piece of baking paper that has been cut to the size of the saucepan. Slowly simmer for about 1 hour (depending on the quinces) or until quinces are just soft.

Remove from heat and let cool. Store quinces in the poaching liquid in the fridge until needed.  

