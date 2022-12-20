SBS Greek

Police search for pregnant mum and her three sons missing from Campbelltown

Φωτογραφία αρχείου Source: AAP

Published 20 December 2022 at 2:36pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Police are appealing for help to locate three boys and their mother missing from south-west Sydney.

Κύρια Σημεία
  • They disappeared from Campbelltown yesterday
  • Concern for the welfare of the three minors
  • Heavily pregnant the mum
An operation is underway to locate a woman and her three minor children.

Elizabeth Harpley, who is heavily pregnant, and her three sons, aged between 5 and 10 years, were reported missing at 3 pm on Sunday after they were last seen at Koskigaya Park, Campbelltown, at about 2 pm.

The family of the four and the police maintain serious concerns for their welfare as the children are living with medical conditions that require medication, which they are not currently in possession of.
