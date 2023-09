A delicious and classic dish, which despite its simplicity always surprises us, is pork with potatoes and leeks.

Pork lemonade with potatoes and leek

Ingredients you will need:

1,5 kg of pork neck





1/4 cup of olive oil





1 onion





2 cloves of garlic





4-5 diced potatoes





3 leeks





1 bunch of dill





Juice of one lemon





1 tablespoon of mustard





1/2 cup white wine





2 tablespoons of cornstarch





Salt





Pepper





Oregano