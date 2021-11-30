Pregnant woman in critical condition with COVID, Greek authorities on alert for Omicron variant

Nurses attend to COVID-19 patient in Greece

Φώτο αρχείου Source: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Greek health authorities are on alert for the Omicron variant, with a Greek molecular biology doctoral student stressing that early indications show that the new variant is evading vaccines. At the same time, a 38-year-old woman, seven months pregnant, is fighting to stay alive, in a hospital in Thessaloniki.

This article is available only in Greek.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23