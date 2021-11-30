This article is available only in Greek.
Pregnant woman in critical condition with COVID, Greek authorities on alert for Omicron variant
Φώτο αρχείου Source: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
Greek health authorities are on alert for the Omicron variant, with a Greek molecular biology doctoral student stressing that early indications show that the new variant is evading vaccines. At the same time, a 38-year-old woman, seven months pregnant, is fighting to stay alive, in a hospital in Thessaloniki.
