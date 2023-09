Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced. The palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.





Princess Elizabeth with her fiancee, Lieutenant Phillip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Source: Distributor