Professor at the Department of Political Science and History of Athens' Panteion University Dimitris Christopoulos on Golden Dawn

The seminar will begin with a brief recount of the court proceedings and the legal disputes. An attempt will be made to provide a historical explanation of the phenomenon that is “Golden Dawn” and an appraisal of the judicial verdict.





Has Golden Dawn exited the political landscape? Can Golden Dawn reappear? What are the prospects of the Far Right in Greece under conditions where health, economic, and geopolitical crisis prevails?





Can the system of government be safeguarded from it? Can Europe cope? Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was murdered in 2013 by a member of Golden Dawn. Source: AAP Image/EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS Dimitris Christopoulos (Athens, 1969) is a Greek academic, writer, and activist. Currently a Professor at the Department of Political Science and History of Panteion University in Athens where he has been teaching since 2000.





He is an Emeritus President of the International Federation for Human Rights ( FIDH ) and also chaired the board of the Hellenic League for Human Rights, the biggest and oldest Greek human rights association, (www.hlhr.gr) for eight years (2003-2011).





Christopoulos has studied law in Greece, political science in France, legal theory in Belgium and holds a French Ph.D. in Public Law. He has taught as a visiting professor and has provided lectures in different universities in Europe and the US.





His academic publications and books reflect par excellence in his interventions as a public intellectual in the field of human



rights, migration, minorities, and citizenship. Christopoulos is frequently interviewed by international or Greek media, writes regularly in Greek, and to a lesser extent to the international press. Protesters hold a banner with a Nazi swastika logo during a protest on the day of the verdict in the trial of suspected members of neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn. Source: Getty Images: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP A joint event by the Greek Community of Melbourne and the Greek Orthodox Community of New South Wales.





Date: WEDNESDAY - 21 Oct. 2020 @ 7:00pm AEDT | 11:00am EEST (Athens)





Presenters: Prof Dimitris Christopoulos





Language of Presentation: English | No knowledge of Greek required / Entry: FREE





Dimitris Christopoulos' recent book. Source: Dimitris Christopoulos