Prosecutors intervention on the floods in Greece, at least 10.000 people are feared missing or dead in Libya

The debate in Greece about what should have been done to mitigate the destruction caused by the onslaught of Storm Daniel is intense.
With the intervention of the Supreme Court, projects that were funded and did not take place are being investigated, but also projects that, while carried out, did not perform as expected due to malpractices.
The focus is mainly on the municipal authorities of Karditsa and Volos and the Region of Thessaly, in order to investigate funds that were allocated after Ianos 3 years ago.