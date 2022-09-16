Lecture on Seferis' Asia Minor today in Brisbane

Leonidas Naoumis, the Greek Program's correspondent in Brisbane, in his weekly segment spoke about the program of events for the centenary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe in Brisbane:





“Within our city, for the Remembrance Week for the 100 years since the destruction of Hellenism of Asia Minor. The events are held with the cooperation of the Greek Orthodox Community “Agios Georgios” of our city and the Greek Historical Association of Asia Minor of our city.





1) Tomorrow Friday 16th of the month at 7.30 pm a speech event is held, called “Kalomanas Lecture ” in the hall of the Greek Social Welfare, at the Greek Centre. Speaker was Dr. Amelia Brown on “Ancient Monuments and Contemporary sorrow: Seferis' Poetry and the Hellenic Legacy of Asia Minor”. 2) On Sunday the 18th of the month at 9.00 a.m. in the church of Agios Georgios in our city will be a Trisagio in memory of the victims and laying wreaths in the special area, in front of the Greek School. For more information telephone: 0439 076 672.





Advertisement

b) The Greek-Australian Cultural Association “Dionysios Solomos” of our city organizes a lecture on “Topics of Art and Culture” with speaker Mr. G. Nikolaos Tsoutas. NextWednesday 21 September at 7.30 pm in the Greek Social Welfare Hall at the Greek Centre. 0418 724 822





C) The Greek Orthodox Community “Saint George” of our city is pleased to welcome and present a meeting of discussion with the public in the hall of the Greek Community on Sunday, September 18 at 2.30 p.m. Our State Symphony Orchestra and Opera this year at our city Festival, K, Zoe Zeniodi. Mrs.. Zeniodi will give four performances as Director of Sydf. Orch. and Opera of our State at the Performing Art Center of our city from the 20th to the 24th of the month, as part of the festival. For information at tel. 0407 758 730.”



