Queen tells leaders in COP26 to "act for our children and rise above politics"

A screen grab from Queen Elizabeth II's video message, which was played during the welcoming reception at COP26 in Glasgow.

A screen grab from Queen Elizabeth II's video message, which was played during the welcoming reception at COP26 in Glasgow.

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations," said the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.

