Queen tells leaders in COP26 to "act for our children and rise above politics"
A screen grab from Queen Elizabeth II's video message, which was played during the welcoming reception at COP26 in Glasgow. Source: Press Association
"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations," said the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.
