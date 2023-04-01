Reactions continue after One Nation NSW party leader's homophobic comment

Independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich has called One Nation's New South Wales leader Mark Latham a "disgusting man" after targeting LGBTQ+ protesters outside an event Mr Latham was attending.
Members of the Christian Lives Matter group and LGBTQ+ supporters clashed outside the event, resulting in the arrest of three men who allegedly hurled stones, bottles and proceeded to hurl verbal abuse at LGBTQ+ supporters.
At around 10am on Thursday morning Mr Latham responded to the tweet calling him disgusting with a homophobic comment.
Although the tweet was deleted within hours, several Twitter users proceeded to repost it, reacting strongly to Mr. Latham's remarks.