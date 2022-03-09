Roasted cherry tomato sauce





Ingredients





1 kg ripe cherry tomatoes





3 cloves garlic, finely chopped





2 tsp sugar





½ cup extra virgin olive oil





2 tsp dried oregano





Small bunch fresh thyme





Method





Heat oven to 180C





Place all the ingredients in a baking dish and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper and bake until the tomatoes begin to collapse and soften (about 30 minutes). Use as a pasta sauce or in dishes that require tomatoes.





The sauce can be frozen in small batches.

