Nude demystification: A Melbourne-based photographer in a new photo exhibition

Ross Spirou / Group Exhibition / Men/Still/Shooting

Photographer Ross Spirou participates in a group photo exhibition as part of the Midsumma Pride Festival in Melbourne and spoke to SBS Greek

Born in Cyprus and raised in Melbourne, the photographer reveals and deifies the male body in his work.

This year the Melbourne Pride Festival turns 35.

It is Australia's premier arts and culture festival, showcasing works by artists from the LGBTQIA+ Community.
The festival usually runs for three weeks in January and February and includes a series of events focusing on Queer culture, featuring Australian and international artists.

Ross Spirou participates in a series of works in the group exhibition entitled 'MEN/STILL/SHOOTING' and he spoke to SBS Greek.
ΕΔΩ η αναφορά στα Ελληνικά για την έκθεση του Ross Spirou

Μελβούρνη: Έκθεση Κύπριου φωτογράφου απομυθοποιεί το γυμνό

