Royal Commission: Robodebt 'crude and cruel'

ROBODEBT ROYAL COMMISSION REPORT

The Commissioner for the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme Catherine Holmes delivers her report to the Governor General David Hurley at Government House in Canberra, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas); Inset: Anandan Vasantha Krishnamoorthy Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Royal Commission has blasted the scheme known Robodebt as "crude and cruel" and it recommended criminal and civil charges against individuals involved.

The program, implemented by the previous Liberal government from 2915 to 2020, sought to recover alleged debts from Centrelink customers, from people who received benefits and had collected amounts higher than they were entitled according to the criteria of an automatic system.
READ MORE

Αντιδράσεις συνδικάτου για επιδόματα εργαζομένων στον κλάδο φροντίδας ηλικιωμένων

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented on the report's findings as a tragedy that “should never have existed and should never be repeated”. 

The report also considered compensation, but does not recommend it.

Previously, an Australian court awarded damages to victims of robodebt.

The state received over $700 million in debt recovery through robodebt.
.






Share

Latest podcast episodes

Linda Burney

Οι προτεραιότητες της φωνής των ιθαγενών στο Κοινοβούλιο

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced recurring fines for those not vaccinated.

Mitsotakis promises faster repayment of the 1st Memorandum

Child Marriage

Soaring living costs trigger surge in child marriage and child labour force

KMnnqTQ8.jpeg

Paul Nicolaou: The Greek-Cypriot Australian who was enchanted by the musical instrument of the angels