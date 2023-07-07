Royal Commission: Robodebt 'crude and cruel'

The program, implemented by the previous Liberal government from 2915 to 2020, sought to recover alleged debts from Centrelink customers, from people who received benefits and had collected amounts higher than they were entitled according to the criteria of an automatic system.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented on the report's findings as a tragedy that “should never have existed and should never be repeated”.





The report also considered compensation, but does not recommend it. Previously, an Australian court awarded damages to victims of robodebt. The state received over $700 million in debt recovery through robodebt.

