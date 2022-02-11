Russia an "immediate challenge" to Australia too says US Secretary Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as he is introduced to speak at a mission Australia meet and greet in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meet and greet in Melbourne on 10 February 2022. Source: Reuters Pool/AAP

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Australia for meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and India as part of a quadripartite security dialogue known as the Quad. Speaking on the 7.30 show, Mr Blinken emphasized that Russia posed an immediate challenge not only to Ukraine but also to the rest of the world, including Australia.

This podcast is in Greek.
