This podcast is in Greek.
Russia an "immediate challenge" to Australia too says US Secretary Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meet and greet in Melbourne on 10 February 2022. Source: Reuters Pool/AAP
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is in Australia for meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and India as part of a quadripartite security dialogue known as the Quad. Speaking on the 7.30 show, Mr Blinken emphasized that Russia posed an immediate challenge not only to Ukraine but also to the rest of the world, including Australia.
