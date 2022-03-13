Russians edge closer to Kyiv, 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Mariupol

Russians edge closer to Kyiv, 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Mariupol.

Russians edge closer to Kyiv, 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Mariupol. Source: AP Evgeniy Maloletka

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia — after appearing unbudging for days — had adopted a "fundamentally different approach" in the latest talks to end the conflict.

LISTEN TO
Russians edge closer to Kyiv, 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Mariupol image

Ανθρωπιστική κρίση: Εγκλωβισμένοι εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες Ουκρανοί

SBS Greek

13/03/202208:03
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government