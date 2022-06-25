'Sad day for the US': Supreme Court curtails abortion rights

A protester holds a placard reading " Abortion is a Human Right" during the demonstration. In San Francisco, hundreds of protesters took to the streets with placards, they want to uphold their abortion right and they think abortion or not should be decide

Source: Michael Ho Wai Lee / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, which enables US states to ban abortion, as a 'sad day' for America.

«Tραγικό λάθος, εξτρεμιστική ιδεολογία, θλιβερή ημέρα»: Απροστάτευτες εκατομμύρια Αμερικανίδες

SBS Greek

25/06/202205:31
