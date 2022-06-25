'Sad day for the US': Supreme Court curtails abortion rights

'Sad day for the US': Supreme Court curtails abortion rightsPlay05:31 Source: Michael Ho Wai Lee / SOPA Images/Sipa USAGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.06MB) President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, which enables US states to ban abortion, as a 'sad day' for America.LISTEN TO«Tραγικό λάθος, εξτρεμιστική ιδεολογία, θλιβερή ημέρα»: Απροστάτευτες εκατομμύρια ΑμερικανίδεςSBS Greek25/06/202205:31PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗBig changes in Vic Gov, five months before the state electionsΜεγάλη ποσότητα κοκαΐνης από την Ελλάδα κατάσχεται στη ΜελβούρνηShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government