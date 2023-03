A tasty garlic dish made of pistachios, to accompany your seafood during Lent period, is proposed to us in the framework of the series "The World of Flavors", by chef Rafael Pateras.



Scordalia with pistachios

Ingredients you will need:





250g toast bread without the crust



10ml vinegar



5 cloves of garlic



150ml olive oil



70g pistachios



Salt