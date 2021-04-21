Scott Morrison pledges additional clean energy funding ahead of US president's climate summit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists the twin technologies will be crucial if Australia plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Source: AAP

Scott Morrison has announced new funding for 'clean' energy projects while admitting that Australia would be 'left behind' and that 'the world is changing'.

Net zero emissions won't be achieved in 'cafes and wine bars', Scott Morrison says

Thousands march for climate change

