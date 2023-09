Delicious, extremely fragrant and easy to prepare, halva is an essential part of the Easter fasting and beyond.

Semolina with raisins and pine nuts

Ingredients you will need:





For the halva:





150ml olive oil





300g semolina





2 tbsp pine nuts





3 tablespoons raisins





Scrap of half orange





For the syrup:





370g sugar





750ml water





50g honey





1 cinnamon stick





3-4 whole cloves





1/4 lemon