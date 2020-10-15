September sees slight increase of unemployment in Australia

Unemployment

People are seen in long queue outside the Centrelink office in Marrickville, in Sydney, Monday, March 23, 2020. (AAP Image/Danny Casey) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

The Australian Bureau if Statistics announced that unemployment in Australia increased by 0.1% in the month of September.

September saw the overall unmployment rate rise to 6.9% from 6.8%. Underemployment has also increased to 11.4%

Victoria's unemployment sits at 6.7%, while NSW has 7.2% 


Meanwhile the Australian government is investigating reports that China is moving towards a potential ban of Australian coal. BHP confirmed that some of it's clients in China have asked to defer their orders. 

"We understand there may be some new developments relating to how China plans and moderates imports versus its own domestic coal production," the company's chairman, Ken MacKenzie, said to the media after BHP's Annual General Meeting.  

The mine project was once valued at $16.5 billion, which would have been the largest in Australia.
