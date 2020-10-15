September sees slight increase of unemployment in Australia

September saw the overall unmployment rate rise to 6.9% from 6.8%. Underemployment has also increased to 11.4%





Victoria's unemployment sits at 6.7%, while NSW has 7.2%









Meanwhile the Australian government is investigating reports that China is moving towards a potential ban of Australian coal. BHP confirmed that some of it's clients in China have asked to defer their orders.





"We understand there may be some new developments relating to how China plans and moderates imports versus its own domestic coal production," the company's chairman, Ken MacKenzie, said to the media after BHP's Annual General Meeting.



