"Silent agreement Marrickville 50 Home" a photo exhibition of the “Greek suburb” of Sydney

Greek Australian photographer, Emmanuel Angelicas, presents photos of half a century from the everyday life from "Little Athens" of Sydney, the suburb of Marrickville, in his new exhibition.





The exhibition, which starts on Saturday, November 14 and is hosted at the Atlas Community and Cultural Centre, presents the stories of Greek Australians from another era.





Photos of everyday life, but also from important events, such as weddings, christenings and even funerals, are captured in the most brilliant way by the lens of the Greek Australian photographer.





When: Saturday 14/11 to Saturday 28/11



