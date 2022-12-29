Skin cancer and how to protect yourself from it

KEY POINTS
- How common is skin cancer
- How carcinomas are diagnosed
- How important is protection from the sun
The majority of skin cancers in Australia are caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight.
Some factors that increase the risk of developing it are: sunburns, tanning and solariums.
Each year, in Australia, skin cancers represents approximately 80% of all newly diagnosed cancers.
With the help of general practitioner, George Abouyanni, we give you helpful tips on how to protect yourself from skin cancer and ways to treat them.