Skin cancer and how to protect yourself from it

Κάθε χρόνο, στην Αυστραλία οι καρκίνοι του δέρματος αντιπροσωπεύουν περίπου το 80% όλων των νεοδιαγνωσθέντων καρκίνων Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 29 December 2022 at 4:39pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

KEY POINTS
  • How common is skin cancer
  • How carcinomas are diagnosed
  • How important is protection from the sun
The majority of skin cancers in Australia are caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight.

Some factors that increase the risk of developing it are: sunburns, tanning and solariums.

Each year, in Australia, skin cancers represents approximately 80% of all newly diagnosed cancers.

With the help of general practitioner, George Abouyanni, we give you helpful tips on how to protect yourself from skin cancer and ways to treat them.
