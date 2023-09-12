Sleep problems the key to dealing with post-traumatic stress

PTSD sufferers often experience sleep issues like insomnia, flashbacks, anxiety, depression nightmares and sleep apnea.





Now, an increasing body of research suggests that treatment of these issues is an effective way to comprehensively treat the disorder.





As many as 75 per cent of Australian adults have experienced trauma in their lives, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.





But only an estimated 5-10 per cent will develop post-traumatic stress order.



