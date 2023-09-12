Sleep problems the key to dealing with post-traumatic stress

inadequate sleep

While around 75 per cent of the Australian population experiences trauma, only around five to ten per cent will develop post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. But rates of PTSD are rising, with the Royal Commission into Veteran and Defence Suicide again drawing attention to the condition.

PTSD sufferers often experience sleep issues like insomnia, flashbacks, anxiety, depression nightmares and sleep apnea.

Now, an increasing body of research suggests that treatment of these issues is an effective way to comprehensively treat the disorder.

As many as 75 per cent of Australian adults have experienced trauma in their lives, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

But only an estimated 5-10 per cent will develop post-traumatic stress order.

The condition is typically experienced at higher rates by veterans with the ongoing Royal Commission into Veteran and Defence Suicide, hearing more about the impact of the disorder.
