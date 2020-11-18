South Australia in lockdown "pause" for six days

South Australia Hospital staff simulate a drive through coronavirus testing at the Repatriation Hospital in Adelaide, Tuesday, 10 March, 2020.

South Australia will come to a standstill as the state introduces restrictions in an attempt to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The South Australian government is introducing a tough six-day lockdown as the state fights to stamp out a coronavirus cluster that has grown to 22 cases.

Residents won't be able to leave home for anything but essential services under wide-ranging restrictions announced on Wednesday, which come into effect at midnight tonight.

Schools, universities, pubs, cafes, food courts and takeaway providers will be closed. Weddings, funerals, regional travel and outdoor sport won't be permitted, and aged care and disability residential care will be put into into lockdown.
Long testing queues and panic buying have been reported in South Australia as Adelaide battles a new coronavirus cluster.
