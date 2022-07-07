Spetsiota fish in cooking paper

Rafail Pateras

Μια συνταγή που συνδυάζει την σάλτσα ντομάτας και τα οφέλη του ψαριού από τον ομογενή σεφ Ραφαήλ Πατέρα Source: commons.wikimedia.org/SBS Greek

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

With the help of chef, Rafail Pateras, today we will prepare a recipe that combines fish with tomato sauce.

Eating fish has many health benefits. Fish is the best source of protein, and contains very little fat, but the fat is polyunsaturated, which does not harm our health. With the help of chef, Rafail Pateras, today we will prepare a recipe that combines fish, with tomato sauce.

It is the fish spetsiota in cooking paper, a classic recipe that comes to us from the beautiful island of Spetses.

Spetsiota fish in cooking paper

Ingredients you will need:

4 fillets of fish or whole fish (snapper, perch, cod)
4 tablespoons of olive oil
2 onions
1 tbsp. garlic
4 ripe tomatoes
1 tbsp capers
1 shot of sweet red wine
1 small bunch of parsley
2 sliced tomatoes
Salt
Pepper
Oregano
4 pieces of foil
4 pieces of parchment paper

Tip: Clear eyes equal fresh fish!

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government