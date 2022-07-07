Eating fish has many health benefits. Fish is the best source of protein, and contains very little fat, but the fat is polyunsaturated, which does not harm our health. With the help of chef, Rafail Pateras, today we will prepare a recipe that combines fish, with tomato sauce.





It is the fish spetsiota in cooking paper, a classic recipe that comes to us from the beautiful island of Spetses.

Spetsiota fish in cooking paper

Ingredients you will need:

4 fillets of fish or whole fish (snapper, perch, cod)



4 tablespoons of olive oil



2 onions



1 tbsp. garlic



4 ripe tomatoes



1 tbsp capers



1 shot of sweet red wine



1 small bunch of parsley



2 sliced tomatoes



Salt



Pepper



Oregano



4 pieces of foil



4 pieces of parchment paper



