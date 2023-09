Despite its many ingredients, spetsofai is a simple, spicy and highly traditional dish, which is the ideal snack for company.

Spetsofai with sausages and peppers

Ingredients you will need:

2 teaspoons of olive oil



4 sausages



1 onion, coarsely chopped



2 banana peppers



2 green peppers



1 clove of garlic



1/2 cup red wine



1 can of canned tomatoes



2 teaspoons tomato paste



Salt



Pepper



1 teaspoon oregano



1 teaspoon paprika



1 tbsp mustard



1 teaspoon of chili powder



1 cube of beef or chicken stock