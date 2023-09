An easy, quick and definitely not ordinary recipe for spanakopitakia in the pan, we suggest you for today.



Spinach pies in the pan

Ingredients you will need:

For the dough:



500g of flour



220-250ml water



90ml olive oil



2 tablespoons of vinegar



Salt





For the filling:



500g spinach



200g feta cheese



1 small onion finely chopped



2 eggs



100g parmesan cheese



Salt



Pepper



Half a bunch of parsley