An epicurean delicacy, ideal as an appetizer, but also as a first course, in the middle of the summer, is steamed mussels with white wine.



Steamed mussels with white wine

Ingredients you will need:

500g fresh mussels



1 clove of garlic



1/2 onion freshly chopped



1/4 bunch of dill, finely chopped



2 sprigs of thyme



50g butter



100ml white wine of your choice



Juice of one lemon



Salt