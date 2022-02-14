Stuffed zucchini with béchamel

Ingredients





6 medium to large zucchini





Extra virgin olive oil





500g beef mince





1 onion, diced





½ cup parsley, chopped





1 tsp cinnamon





1 tsp dried mint





1 tsp allspice





50g butter





50g flour





500ml milk





100g grated halloumi, plus extra for garnish

Method

Heat oven to 180C.





Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise and with a spoon, scoop out the seeds and flesh from the middle. Leave at least 2 cm of flesh all around the zucchini.





Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil and blanch the zucchini halves for 3 minutes. Remove from the water and let drain and cool while you prepare the filling.





Cook onion in a medium saucepan with 2 tbs olive oil, until just soft, and then add the mince and brown, making sure you break it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the cinnamon, mint, and allspice and season with salt and pepper. Add about 1 cup of water and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring from time to time. You want to make sure the mince mixture is not too wet when ready, if needed continue to simmer until most of the liquid evaporates. Add the parsley, mix well and remove from heat.





In a small heavy-based saucepan, melt the butter and add the flour, stirring constantly until the mixture just begins to brown. While continuing to stir, slowly add the milk.





Keep mixing until the béchamel begins to bubble and thicken. Remove from heat and stir through the grated cheese.



