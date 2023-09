The sweet patsavouropita with orange is the ultimate and fastest dessert. Perfect for any time of day, it will be loved by young and no so young people.

Sweet patsavouropita with orange

Ingredients you will need:

450g filo pastry





240ml sunflower oil





150g sugar





400g yoghurt





400g of oranges





4 eggs





2tea spoons baking powder





2tea spoons vanilla











For the syrup





450g sugar





400ml water