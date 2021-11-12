Sydney’s post-lockdown outlook? We asked two Greek Australian business owners

Ο δικηγόρος Αλέξανδρος Παπαφωτίου (αριστερά) και ο ομογενής επιχειρηματίας, Θοδωρής Στούμπος Source: Supplied/Various

Greek Australian businessmen in Sydney are optimistic about the day ahead after the harsh measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyer, Alexandros Papafotiou from James Papas Solicitors and Thodoris Stoumbos, who operates in the hospitality industry, describe the difficulties they have faced on SBS Greek, giving a positive message for the next day.

