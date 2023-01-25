SYRIZA is expected to submit a motion of censure against the government

The resignation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is demanded by the President of SYRIZA Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras, in the wake of the wiretapping scandal. The government is reportedly responding with "Molon Lave" to the scenarios of filing a motion of censure in Parliament today.

A climate of polarisation prevails in the political scene in Greece, following the letter of the head of the Authority for the Safeguarding of the Privacy of Communications, known by its initials ADAE, Christos Rammou, in which he informed the Speaker of the Parliament and the political leaders about the results of his investigation regarding the case of wiretapping.

According to reports, in this letter, Mr Rammos disclosed that six persons for whom Alexis Tsipras asked on December 7 to investigate whether they were under surveillance, by the National Intelligence Service.

Alexis Tsipras met yesterday with Mr Rammos and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
