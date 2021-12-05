TGA provisionally approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

A kid in the U.S. gets the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19.

Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old has taken a step closer and could be available from 10 January.

LISTEN TO
TGA provisionally approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 image

Εμβολιασμοί παιδιών 5-11 ετών: Έγινε το πρώτο βήμα

SBS Greek

05/12/202104:14
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Greece: Boost dose is on, potentially new COVID-19 measures

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23