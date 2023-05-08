The budget's cost of living package will top $14 billion

The federal government's cost of living package will add up to more than $14 billion over four years as speculation intensifies about an across-the-board JobSeeker boost.
The heavily promoted budget package will include energy price relief, expected to flow to millions of households and businesses.
Investments in cheaper medicines and tax incentives for electrification and energy efficiency upgrades will also fall under the total $14.6 billion over four years targeting acute cost-of-living pressures.