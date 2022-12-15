The dangers of polypharmacy for our body

This term in medical terminology, describes the "use of at least one potentially inappropriate drug for the condition for which it is prescribed or the simultaneous use of 5 or more pharmaceutical drugs.
Polypharmacy is a major risk, particularly for people over 65 years of age, and is rightly considered the epidemic of the century.
With the help of the general practitioner, George Abouyanni, we try to explain, among other things, how Polypharmacy can be effectively treated, what are the risks it poses to the patient's body and what a patient should know about the safe use of his/her medication.