The former King of Greece Constantine "passed away"

KEY POINTS His health had deteriorated in recent weeks

Details of his funeral will be announced today

He has associated his name with modern Greek history

The health of the former king had been particularly strained in recent weeks, as he had been hospitalised with respiratory problems, and recently he had also contracted coronavirus, which seems to have significantly worsened his condition.





In fact, this was the second time that the former king of Greece has been ill with coronavirus, as he had also tested positive in January 2022.





In December 2021, he was also hospitalised with pneumonia.





An inter-ministerial meeting will be held this morning, local time, to take decisions on the funeral rites of the former king.



