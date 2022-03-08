The Greek Festival at Darling Harbour is postponed

In a message to the stallholders, SBS Radio is among them, the organisers note the following:





“We have been forced to make the difficult decision of postponing this Sunday’s Greek Fest Darling Harbour.





Following a meeting with Property NSW, we were faced with concerns of being able to deliver an effective festival in the current conditions.





Even if this weather was to clear up, we would still have problems with many other issues such as power and turf renumeration.





At this stage we are in discussions for a new and suitable date towards end of March beginning of April”.





The organisers expect in the next 24 to 48 hours new dates to be confirmed.

The other events are going ahead as planned