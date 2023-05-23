Eva Boleti: The Greek teacher who has been teaching in a remote indigenous community

A Greek-born teacher, Eva Boleti, she decided to go to a remote indigenous community to teach, mainly out of anthropological interest, but also out of respect for the First People of Australia.
"But I also learned a lot from these people," she told SBS Greek, adding that it was an amazing experience.
"I never imagined that I would be living on the other side of the world from the country I grew up in, in a tiny indigenous community in Australia, and they even know a lot about Greece," she said.
Ms. Boleti spoke to our Program about this experience, revealing that she taught her students the Greek alphabet.
At the same time, she also mentioned her stay in other countries and her doctoral research on the migration of Greeks to Australia.