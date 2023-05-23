Eva Boleti: The Greek teacher who has been teaching in a remote indigenous community

A Greek-born teacher, Eva Boleti, she decided to go to a remote indigenous community to teach, mainly out of anthropological interest, but also out of respect for the First People of Australia.





"But I also learned a lot from these people," she told SBS Greek, adding that it was an amazing experience.





"I never imagined that I would be living on the other side of the world from the country I grew up in, in a tiny indigenous community in Australia, and they even know a lot about Greece," she said.





Ms. Boleti spoke to our Program about this experience, revealing that she taught her students the Greek alphabet.



