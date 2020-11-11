The history of Greek migration to Australia featured in Australia's National Maritime Museum

One of those people, who decided to tell her family's story on the "Welcome Wall", is Greek Australian Bessie Dounis, who spoke to SBS Greek.





"I, don't visit as often as I'd like the graves of my family but, on this wall they will be there forever and especially for the young [to know their history]", Mrs Dounis explained.





Her father migrated to Australia, from Evia, Greece. He was born in 1897, and he arrived in Australia, in the age of around 30 years old. Initially, he worked in the cane fields of Queensland. After a stint in SA, where his cousin was, and where he tried to get into the fishing industry, he ended up in Sydney.





After 8 years of working tirelessly, he managed to bring to Australia, his wife and two young children. John, Maria, Florence and Con Source: Supplied Con and John Dounis Source: Supplied In 1936, when the family arrived in Australia, Bessie Dounis was born, and then followed by 4 other siblings.





Her father, owned a fruit shop where Bessie, also worked for many years.





She looks back with nostalgia on those years, when Greeks, used to congregate in the community of St Sophia, on Darling Street.





The first Greeks of those areas moved to other suburbs like Maroubra and Kensington.





What is the legacy, however, that Bessie Dounis wants to leave for future generations of Greek Australians.



