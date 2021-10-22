The jump of the kangaroo on our plate ...

More and more people in Australia, Greece and around the world are tasting kangaroo meat. Australia's most iconic marsupials have long since jumped from the countryside to our dishes. They are now famous for their taste, protein, but also their low fat.





Of the other options we have in red meat (beef, lamb, pork), the consumption of which can have harmful consequences for our health, kangaroo meat is one of the healthiest, says nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou. And let's not forget the salad on the side ...



