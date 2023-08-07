The Matildas aiming for déjà vu against Denmark

Matildas players take to the field as seen from above. The number and name on the players' jerseys can be seen.

Φώτο αρχείου Source: Getty / Robert Cianflone

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Matildas aim to repeat the feat of the men's national team at the Qatar World Cup tonight against Denmark.

The Australian women's national team will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup tonight.

The Matildas face Denmark at 8.30am (Eastern Australian time) in the round of 16 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

In a statement yesterday, national coach Tony Gustavsson referred to the team's star player Sam Kerr and her potential participation in tonight's match.

Tonight's match has another interesting aspect as just last year the men's national team had to beat Denmark in order to get through the knockout phase of the World Cup, leaving the Scandinavians out of the tournament.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government