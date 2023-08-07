The Matildas aiming for déjà vu against Denmark

The Australian women's national team will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup tonight.
The Matildas face Denmark at 8.30am (Eastern Australian time) in the round of 16 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
In a statement yesterday, national coach Tony Gustavsson referred to the team's star player Sam Kerr and her potential participation in tonight's match.
Tonight's match has another interesting aspect as just last year the men's national team had to beat Denmark in order to get through the knockout phase of the World Cup, leaving the Scandinavians out of the tournament.